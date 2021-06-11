Coldstack Achieves Market Cap of $3.13 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $49,863.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00005611 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00059975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00174267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00195287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.68 or 0.01192700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,041.91 or 1.00026771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

