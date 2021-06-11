Color Platform (CLR) Market Capitalization Reaches $883,361.14

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $883,361.14 and approximately $1,277.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.35 or 0.01578469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00444363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00057028 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001239 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004610 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.