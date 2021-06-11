Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 174,833 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $16.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLBK shares. TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

