Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 442,089 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. 211,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,864,596. The company has a market capitalization of $259.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

