Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,771 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

