Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 944,392 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $243,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,864,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

