Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Compass Point raised their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:CMA opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84. Comerica has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

