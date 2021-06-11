CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. CommScope has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CommScope by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CommScope by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CommScope by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CommScope by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.