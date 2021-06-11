CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CommScope by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in CommScope by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

