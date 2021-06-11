Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Director Sells $489,825.00 in Stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CYH stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 2,024,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $4,262,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYH. Truist lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.