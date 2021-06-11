Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

CYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

