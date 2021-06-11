Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. 53,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.3239 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

