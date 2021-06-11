Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the May 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OTCMKTS:MGDDF remained flat at $$157.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.39.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

