Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 39,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 293,411 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCU shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 52.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,153,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,899,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 468,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 249,207 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.