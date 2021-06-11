Comparing CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) & BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorVel has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares BRP Group and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% CorVel 8.39% 22.32% 10.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and CorVel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 19.31 -$8.65 million $0.20 138.35 CorVel $552.64 million 3.97 $46.36 million N/A N/A

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BRP Group and CorVel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRP Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than CorVel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of CorVel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CorVel beats BRP Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, Medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. CorVel Corporation has a partnership with PeerWell to bring remote musculoskeletal recovery to injured workers with cancelled or postponed surgery. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

