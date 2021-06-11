Comparing Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Ultralife alerts:

This table compares Ultralife and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 4.49% 5.34% 4.50% QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ultralife and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 1.32 $5.23 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.10 billion ($0.39) -71.54

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ultralife and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20

Ultralife currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 98.03%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Ultralife.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultralife beats QuantumScape on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.