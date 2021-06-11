Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to report sales of $432.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.04 million and the lowest is $408.98 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $333.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $634,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $25.64 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.70 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

