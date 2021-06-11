Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $302.69 on Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $116.44 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $302.69 or 0.00812501 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,242,602 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

