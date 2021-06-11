Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 6.4%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 21,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,803,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 373,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,089 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 151,155 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

