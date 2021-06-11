Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $108,765.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,578.98 or 1.00106749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00031529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00367665 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.76 or 0.00446688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.21 or 0.00808096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,112,395 coins and its circulating supply is 11,639,050 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

