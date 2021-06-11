Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,710 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.42. 114,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $220.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.