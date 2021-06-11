Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,790,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,123,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 12.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.73. 8,149,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.