Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,076 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,691,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.35. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.29. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.