Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.42. 16,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

