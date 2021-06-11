Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

TRV stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,347. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.