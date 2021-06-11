Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $39,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

