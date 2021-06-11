Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 444.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $500.62. 68,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $310.16 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.