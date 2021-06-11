Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,268. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $236.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

