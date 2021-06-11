Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,399,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,686,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

