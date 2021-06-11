Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 12.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $190,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,011 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.