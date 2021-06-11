Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 103.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.49. 11,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,519. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,998 shares of company stock worth $12,398,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

