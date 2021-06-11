Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $14.46 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 160,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.63% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,220 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.11. 1,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,685. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $90.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

