Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Corteva by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 36.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 83,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,658. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

