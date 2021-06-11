Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $38.79 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.33. 1,302,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,938,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $231.47 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

