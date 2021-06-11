Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 627,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,482,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 3.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 89,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,235. The firm has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

