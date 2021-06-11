Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

