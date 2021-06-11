Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,734,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 367,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $758,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,422.85. The company had a trading volume of 58,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,307.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,436.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

