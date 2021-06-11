Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,364,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,235 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,734. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.