Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,026 JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,737,160.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,365,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. 45,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

