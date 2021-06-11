Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,128 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,464,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 198,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

