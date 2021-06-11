Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,020 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,020 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.64% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,638,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000.

GAL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. 8,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,372. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

