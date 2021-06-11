Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 1.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

