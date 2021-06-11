Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,930 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 62,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,371. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

