Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $54,001,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.82. The stock had a trading volume of 61,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,457. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.41. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.