Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Takes $59.23 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 822,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,232,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 50.6% of Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 414,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 115,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,002.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149,049 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

