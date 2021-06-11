Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $98,644.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $98,644.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00056694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00755406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00084142 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

