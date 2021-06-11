ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00142386 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001081 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

