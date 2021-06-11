Contrasting Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Nephros alerts:

This table compares Nephros and Acutus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $8.56 million 10.69 -$4.77 million ($0.52) -17.66 Acutus Medical $8.46 million 55.22 -$101.98 million ($4.97) -3.34

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nephros and Acutus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acutus Medical 0 4 1 0 2.20

Nephros currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.14%. Acutus Medical has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 49.31%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Acutus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -47.27% -30.24% -24.26% Acutus Medical -1,079.68% -375.85% -67.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nephros beats Acutus Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company develops and sells water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. Nephros, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.