Convergence (CONV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Convergence has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Convergence has a market cap of $29.21 million and $1.05 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.18 or 0.00747908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 727,323,400 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars.

