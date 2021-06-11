Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Up 1,213.3% in May

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 1,213.3% from the May 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WARM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 2,810,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913,926. Cool Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.

Cool Technologies Company Profile

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture.

