Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Up 1,213.3% in May

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 1,213.3% from the May 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of WARM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 2,810,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913,926. Cool Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06.
Cool Technologies Company Profile
